Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Price Target at $117.10

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.10.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $86.57 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Albemarle by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.