Analysts Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) PT at $233.29

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $235.95 on Monday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

