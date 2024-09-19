Analysts Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Price Target at $30.91

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

