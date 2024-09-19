Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $512.04

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %

DPZ stock opened at $409.05 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

