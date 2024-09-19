Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $84.67

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

