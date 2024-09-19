Analysts Set Expectations for Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a P/E ratio of 160.50 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 94.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 348,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 169,575 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 79.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 198,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 97,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

