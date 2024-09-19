Analysts Set Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target at $16.40

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,787 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,212 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.