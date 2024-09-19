Analysts Set Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Target Price at $34.40

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 520,663 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,743,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $23,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

KYTX opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

