Analysts Set Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Target Price at $34.40

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
KYTX opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $35.06.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
Featured Stories
