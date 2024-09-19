Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $12.25

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLJ Lodging Trust
Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RLJ Lodging Trust
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.