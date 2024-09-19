Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $44.10

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.10.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.36%.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
