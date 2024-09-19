Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $152.69

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.69.
THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.
Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 155.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
