Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $37.50

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 845,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

