Analysts Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $88.18

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Timken alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TKR opened at $81.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.