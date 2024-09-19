Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) recently:

9/12/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$177.00 to C$167.00.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$187.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$187.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$186.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$202.00 to C$189.00.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$194.00 to C$192.00.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$175.00 to C$165.00.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$182.00.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$169.00.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$187.00.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$177.00.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$183.00 to C$170.00.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$180.00 to C$176.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$161.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,186. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,384 shares of company stock worth $587,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.