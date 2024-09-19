Analyzing Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Free Report) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Halcon Resources and Houston American Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% Houston American Energy -500.00% -2.21% -2.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halcon Resources and Houston American Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Houston American Energy $623,103.00 18.38 -$3.21 million ($0.31) -3.39

Houston American Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halcon Resources.

Summary

Houston American Energy beats Halcon Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

