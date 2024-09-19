Analyzing Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) & MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY)

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyHero has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top KingWin has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and Top KingWin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero $84.94 million 0.61 -$172.60 million ($4.72) -0.29 Top KingWin $5.45 million 0.83 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Top KingWin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyHero.

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Top KingWin shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -840.37% -107.59% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MoneyHero and Top KingWin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Top KingWin beats MoneyHero on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

