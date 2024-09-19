Analyzing Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $9.43 million 322.08 -$182.39 million ($2.71) -14.79 Checkpoint Therapeutics $78,000.00 1,125.48 -$51.85 million ($2.77) -0.89

Checkpoint Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 1 3.10 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $58.78, indicating a potential upside of 46.61%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.16% -23.15% Checkpoint Therapeutics -50,336.89% N/A -672.98%

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other indications, including adult focal epilepsy. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors. It is developing Olafertinib, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103 for the treatment of various advanced and metastatic solid tumor cancers; and Anti-Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a product candidate in preclinical trials to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Adimab, LLC for the development of Cosibelimab; NeuPharma, Inc., to develop and commercialize Olafertinib; and Jubilant Biosys Limited for the development and commercialization of novel compounds that inhibit BET bromodomains. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.