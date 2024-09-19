Andrew Guggenhime Sells 8,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,005.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $649,360.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCVX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,831. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

PCVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

