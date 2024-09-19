Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.48). Approximately 25,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 60,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.75) target price on shares of Angling Direct in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Angling Direct Price Performance

About Angling Direct

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of £27.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 1.43.



Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

