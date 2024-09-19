Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 3204840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.34.

Angus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.