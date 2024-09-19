ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) recently:

9/18/2024 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

9/7/2024 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2024 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $697,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,790. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

