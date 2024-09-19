ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Trading 5.3% Higher

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $59.18. 24,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 203,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,206,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,790. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.