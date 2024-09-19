Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.90% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 21,646 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $66,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,707.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

