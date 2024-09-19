Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,691 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,391 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

