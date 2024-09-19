Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Annexon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Annexon

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Annexon

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,600 shares of company stock worth $53,504 and sold 12,888 shares worth $75,122. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Annexon Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $640.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). As a group, research analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.