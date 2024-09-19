Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Down 2.7%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 213,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,900,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $32,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,504 and have sold 12,888 shares valued at $75,122. Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Annexon during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

