Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,310 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.82% of Antero Resources worth $82,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 453,854 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

