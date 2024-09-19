Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $740,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,021.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 440,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.