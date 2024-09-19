Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Trading Up 13.5%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.30. 167,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 135,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.