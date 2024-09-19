Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 20,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $47,000.00.

Expensify Stock Down 1.8 %

Expensify stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.54. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

