Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $349.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.95. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $353.54.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

