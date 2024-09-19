APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

