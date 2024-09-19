APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,071,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.