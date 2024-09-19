Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $220.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.41. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.