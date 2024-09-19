Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $220.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average is $199.41. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.