Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $224.36

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $224.36 and last traded at $224.12, with a volume of 292882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

