Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 1,473,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,638. The company has a current ratio of 37.31, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 485,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.