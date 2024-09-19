Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ABUS
Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
ABUS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 766.20%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arbutus Biopharma
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.