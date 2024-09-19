Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). Approximately 1,395,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,740,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

