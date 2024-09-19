Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.62. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 416,198 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

