Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.50

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 357323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACA

Arcosa Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.