Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ardent Health Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Ardent Health Partners stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,846. Ardent Health Partners has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

