Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.02

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.02 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.03 ($0.95), with a volume of 16609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.06).
Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of £25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.75 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.60.
About Arecor Therapeutics
Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.
