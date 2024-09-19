Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 5,711.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 419,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.