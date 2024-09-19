Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $235.51 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $240.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.21 and its 200 day moving average is $218.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

