Argent Trust Co Buys 3,856 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

