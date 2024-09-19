Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $182.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

