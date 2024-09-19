Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

