Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DD stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

