Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $236.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $240.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

